STANLEY- Roy Douglas West, 74, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born in Cleveland County, son of the late Roy and Bonita Fortenberry West. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael David West; and his brother, Bill West; and his in-laws, Gail and Ruth McDaniel.
Doug was a lifetime member of Stanley United Methodist Church and a member of Stanley Masonic Lodge 713. He enjoyed golf and was an avid Tar Heels fan. Doug loved and cherished his family dearly and was especially proud of his two grandsons. Doug will be buried with his beloved railroad cap given to him by his grandsons.
Doug is survived by his wife of 52 1/2 years, Teresa McDaniel West; his daughter, Wendy West Ham and son-in-law, Chris Ham; his son, Mark West; his grandchildren, Michael Ham and Casey Ham; and his sister-in-law, Sherry West.
A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church Stanley, 217 N Main St, Stanley, NC 28164. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Memorials may be made to the by visiting www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to The Masonic Home for Children of Oxford by visiting www.mhc-oxford.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019