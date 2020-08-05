1/1
Roy Falls
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Roy Keith Falls, 60, of Kings Mountain, NC, entered the gates of Heaven on August 03, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. Keith was born in Kings Mountain to the late Roy and Ruby Haynes Falls. He was a humble man who had a strong relationship with his Savior. Keith retired from FMC Lithium after more than thirty-seven years of service. He enjoyed working, staying busy and was dedicated in all aspects of his life. Keith loved working on cars and trucks, especially his pride and joy, his 1981 Chevy Silverado. Always willing to sacrifice his own needs and wants, Keith was a wonderful provider and role model to his family. Keith was very handy and could fix anything. He enjoyed working with his hands and restored several older homes. Keith was a diehard NASCAR fan and loved rooting for Dale Sr. His family and friends were always the center of his life and they will miss him more than words can ever express.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years: Jackie Blankenship Falls, of the home; daughters: Christina Scuitto (Justin), Clover, SC, Janie Falls, Gastonia, Paula Dover, Kings Mountain; son: Bobby Millsaps (Jennifer) Bessemer City; sister: Lisa Durbin (Lee) Fallston; grandchildren: Kimberly, Brittany, Josh, Lily, Brooklyn, Korbin and Megan; great-grandchildren: Emma, Anna and Harper; special cousin: Vickie Parker; brother-in-law and special friend: Jerry Butler.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Mathis officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 prior to the service in the Parlor of Harris Funeral Home

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County (Testa Hospice House) at 951 Wendover Heights
Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

Please follow all North Carolina Social Distancing and Face Covering requirements

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
AUG
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
