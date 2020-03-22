Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Committal
Following Services
Garden of Time at Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S. New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
Roy Randal Price

Roy Randal Price Obituary
Roy Randal Price, 73, of Gastonia passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Clover, SC on Wednesday March 18, 2020.
A Celebration of Roy's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Committal will occur immediately following the Celebration of Life service in the Garden of Time at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Price family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
