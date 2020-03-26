|
|
GASTONIA - Roy Cecil Teague, 87, of Gastonia, NC, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born May 31, 1932 in Clover, SC, son of the late Henry Otis Teague and Nancy Humphries Teague.
Roy was a Korean War Veteran and served in the 25th infantry division in the US Army from 1950-1953. He was a beloved husband, father and pawpaw. RIP Pawpaw, The Original "Yard Dog".
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Austin Teague, Calvin Teague, Gene Teague and Ralph Teague.
Roy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Billie Faye Wall Teague; children, Marcus Roy Teague and wife Debbie, Henry "Chip" Palmer Teague and Lisa Teague McGinnis; grandchildren, Randall Douglas Tallman and wife Danielle, Jonathan Mathew Teague and wife Tiffany, Donald Francis Kirby, Jesse Mitchell Teague and spouse Mark Grogg, Caleb Allen Kirby, Robert Carter Hazen, Logan Teague Hazen and Marcus Palmer Hazen; great-grandchildren, Natalie Chell Markley, Avery Marie Markley, Bailey Ember Teague, Aubrey Grace Teague, Cruz Randall Tallman and Lily Marie Tallman; sister, Mearle Teague Hartz and husband Roger; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life service is to be held at a later date.
Many thanks for the outstanding care and compassion of the dedicated doctors and nurses on the 4th floor in the CCU at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church - 3385 Fairview Dr, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020