Roy William "Bud" Rayfield Jr., 81, of Bessemer City, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born March 15, 1938, in Gaston County, son of the late Roy Rayfield Sr. and Glennie Plemmons Rayfield.
Bud was a kind, loving, devoted and caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and tending to his muscadine vines.
Bud was a member of New Life Baptist Church, Bessemer City.
He previously served on the building committee at Westview Baptist Church and was a former member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle, Dallas.
He worked for Wix Corporation for over 46 years and served as a supervisor for 20 of those years.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Dr. Gene Ware, Rev. Keith Carson and Rev. Brett Lail.
The family will receive friends 6 -8 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery, Dallas.
"Bud" is survived by his brother, Harold Rayfield (Jeanette); sisters, Ruby Lahrmer (Darrell) , Reba Costner Grigg; grandchildren, Jason Rayfield (Kristen), Ryan Rayfield (Ciera Horton), Garrett Rayfield (Bethany), Brett Lail (Tia), Brittany Lail (Michael Crunkleton); ten great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Helen Rayfield.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by wife, Brenda Rayfield; daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Rayfield Lail; son, Norris Rayfield; brothers, Earl and Charles Rayfield; sister, Irene Jenkins; uncle, Dalton Rayfield.
Memorials may be sent to Gaston Hospice P.O. Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054 or Hydrocephalus Association Development Office 4340 East West Highway #905 Bethesda, MD 20814.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2019