Royal "Pat" Elwin Bowen, 89, of Gastonia, passed away April 17, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
Son of the late Royal and Edith Bowen, he was born March 3, 1931 in Broome Co., NY.
Pat was an avid bowler with Young at Heart Bowling League. He loved the outdoors and playing card games with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Jackie Bowen, Douglas Bowen; sisters and brother-in-law, Deloris Manzer, Judy and Bill Micha.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 21 years, JoAnn Bowen; son, Patrick Bowen and wife Marie; stepson, Scott Davis and wife Christy; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Arnt and Mike, Peggy McFadden and Joseph, Dianne August and Joseph, June Burgess, Royal Anotgiorgi and Orlando; stepdaughter, Stacey Ugliono and husband Mauro; brother, Bruce Bowen and wife Doris; sisters, Shirley Bennett, Barbara Smith, Donna Anderson and Graham Wood; sister-in-law, Kathy Bowen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service officiated by Rev. David Belle Isle will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020