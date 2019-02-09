Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Bethesda Full Gospel Tabernacle
2422 Lowell Bethesda Road
Gastonia, NC
Ruby Abernathy Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Ruby Cook Abernathy, 91, of Kings Mountain, passed away February 7, 2019 at White Oak Manor.

She was born April 6, 1927 in Lincoln County, the daughter of the late Hamp Cook and Mittie Cook.

Ruby retired from American Efird in Gastonia.

She is survived by her son, Clyde Abernathy and wife Sharon; daughters, Phyllis McDaniel and husband Larry, Gladys Harrelson and husband Billy; grandchildren, Dana Seigler, Scotty Wilson, Robert McDaniel, Michael McDaniel, Bobby Abernathy, Kim Smith, Rebecca Ball, Andrew "Tyler" Harris; great-grandchildren, Kolton, Anna, Alex, Josh, Houston, Aubrey, Tori and Dylan.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Ricky Harris will be held 1:30 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bethesda Full Gospel Tabernacle, 2422 Lowell Bethesda Road, Gastonia, 28052.

The family will receive friends 7 -9 pm Sunday at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
