Missionary Ruby Alvis Gittens, 85, always asked everyone she met: "Do you know my friend?" "Who is your friend?"; would often be the reply. "My friend is Jesus, let me introduce you to Him." Ruby never met a stranger; and winning, teaching, caring for and keeping 'all' people, for The Kingdom of God, was her daily goal. Tens of thousands around the globe, called her 'Mother Ruby' or just Mother, and sometimes 'Mom'. When people would try to lift her up as something, she would tearfully remind them, she was the least in The Kingdom of God and to God, always be the glory and to Him alone.
Her young spirit is running, dancing, praising and worshipping God our Father and His Only Son, Jesus The Christ in Heaven as of 07-09-2019. The Heavenly Hosts of angels and the saints that have gone on before, rejoice at the presence of another saint's arrival. That worn out Earthly body will be transformed to a glorified body, when Jesus The Christ, returns in His Heavenly Glory to 'catch the believers away'. Will you be ready? You can be ready if you believe on Jesus The Christ and accept Him as your Lord and Savior; repent of your sins, to Him; for He alone is our Mediator to God The Father.
Ruby was born in Paw Creek, NC on 06-02-1934. Ruby was a Licensed Practical Nurse and enjoyed caring for those that couldn't care for themselves. In 1964, she gave her heart and whole being, over to Jesus The Christ, and never looked back. Through the Shepard's Heart mentoring of Pastor A.L. Burnett, Ruby and her spouse, grew strong in the Lord. They learned how to be faithful in every small thing and how not to complain. They grew stronger in faith, leadership, teaching, witnessing, visitations, praying, preaching and ministering to everyone, regardless of the costs. Through 7 years of being faithful, God called them to come back home to NC and start a work for Him. They left all and went on faith. Ruby and her husband, were co-founders and Pastors at Revival Tabernacle, Inc. of Stanley, NC for 43 years; and continued Ministering to others, until their departure from this world, for a total of over 50 years in Ministry. Ruby was the Founder of The International Hallelujah Women's Ministry, and was a faithful Missionary to India on 39 Missions Trips. She helped establish countless works and Ministers in 10 different states in India, that are still going on today, to include orphanages, churches, pre-natal clinic, schools and the like. She also was a faithful Minister in the prisons, jails, hospitals, Nursing Homes, shut-ins homes, and caretaker of the oppressed and broken hearted. She is most well known for being a prayer warrior and for NOT being ashamed of The Gospel of Jesus The Christ. She witnessed, prayed and ministered to people, wherever they were at, public or private. She put her life on the line, literally, many times, for The Gospel.
She is preceded in departure by her parents, William 'Bill' Alvis and Carrie Alvis, her loving husband, Pastor and Bishop Robert R. Gittens III, her brothers George, Don and Joe Alvis and sisters Dorothy Wallace and Annie Lee. Survived by her daughter, Victoria 'Vicky' McDonnell and husband Floyd, her son Rev. Robert R. Gittens IV and wife Joanne, her grandchildren Pastor Floyd McDonnell III, Amanda 'Mandy' Stanley, Megan D'alessandro, 'Robbie' Gittens V; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Matthew McDonnell, and Kason and 'Bella' D'alessandro.
Point of contact for flowers/plants/service information is Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC. Visitation will be at Revival Tabernacle Inc. 212 S. HWY 27 Stanley, NC 28164 on Wednesday, July 17th 3-5pm and the Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5pm. Service will be conducted by Pastor Floyd McDonnell III and Bishop John Mayberry. Burial will be private for the family, Minister and pall bearers at Hillcrest Gardens Mt. Holly, NC on Thursday July 18th. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 14, 2019