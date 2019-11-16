Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Ruby (Wells) Gaultney

Ruby (Wells) Gaultney Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Ruby Wells Gaultney, 92, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on November 13, 2019 at her home. She was born in Gaston County, NC, at the home of her parents to the late James
Hunter Wells and Bessie Etta McClure Wells and was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James Gaultney. Ruby was also preceded in death by her brothers, JE Wells, Reverend Fred Wells and Wilford Wells. She was a long time member of Oak View Baptist Church where she was very active and served as a Sunday School teacher for 55 years. Ruby retired from the textile industry. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed canning, sewing and was well known for her wonderful cooking. Ruby was an avid reader and enjoyed working puzzles. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was adored by her cherished family.
SURVIVORS: Son: Jimmy Gaultney and wife Peggy, Kings Mountain, NC
Daughters: Judy Gaultney, Kings Mountain, NC, Diane Beard, Kings Mountain, NC and Teresa Fitch and husband Chris, Kings Mountain, NC
Grandchildren: Jamie Gaultney, Kings Mountain, NC and Misty Coleburn and husband, Jonathan, Greer, SC
Six Great-grandchildren
FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Oak View Baptist Church, with Reverends Wayne Brazzell and Billy Cooper officiating.
VISITATION: Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 2:50 PM prior to the service in the sanctuary of Oak View Baptist Church
INTERMENT: Oak View Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak View Baptist Church at 1517 York Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS
MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
