Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Ridgeview Baptist Church
Mount Holly, NC
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
Ridgeview Baptist Church
Mount Holly, NC
Ruby Gibby Obituary
Ruby Margaret Jenkins Pressley Gibby, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Paul Edward Jenkins and Lillian Deaton Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Pressley and Oliver Warren Gibby; two sons, Paul Pressley and Larry Gibby; a grandson, Johnny Ray Pressley; and her brothers, Earl, Charlie, Ed Ray and Jerry. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church, Mount Holly.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Rhyne (Wayne), Eddie Pressley (Cornelia), Gene Pressley (Debbie), Susan Keith (Neil) and Tommy Pressley (Rosa); grandchildren, Alex, Timothy, Jennifer, Maggie, James, Brandy, Linda Sue, Billy Joe and Elvis; her brothers, Lanny Jenkins (Vickie), Danny Jenkins (Nancy); her sister, Myel Granger; and 23 great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gibby will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Ridgeview Baptist Church, Mount Holly.

Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until 3:30 pm on Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 1, 2019
