Ruby Grant


1937 - 2020
Ruby Grant Obituary
GASTONIA - Ruby Cook Grant passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 82.
Born on May 22, 1937 in Gaston County, Ruby was the daughter of the late Joseph Hooker Cook and Lula Grindstaff Cook.

Ruby worked at Belmont Hosiery prior to going to Bell South where she was a customer service representative and operator for over 30 years. She was a longstanding member of Landmark Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by a daughter, Arita Grant Waddell.

Ruby is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Rev. Sanford Edward Grant; son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Hope Grant of Gastonia; grandchildren, Jordan Grant and Abigail Grant; brother, Pastor Odell Cook of Belmont.

A service of committal will be held privately for the family at Goshen Cemetery in Belmont. Pastor Forrest Hennessee will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to the Grant family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Grant family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
