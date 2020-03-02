|
1943 - 2020
GASTONIA – Ruby Hudson King, 76 passed away February 29, 2020 .
She was born in Georgia on September 18, 1943 to the late Hubert and Lilla Mayo Bond Hudson.
Ruby worked at Rauch Industries for over 22 years of dedicated service and also Homelite and later retired from John Deer.
Left to cherish her memories includes her husband of over 44 years, Jack E. King; her children, Jeffrey Scott Grier and Lisa G. Upton; grandchildren, Devin, Cameron and Hanna
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th prior to the service at the church.
Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020