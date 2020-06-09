Ruby (Dunovant) Locke
Ruby Dunovant Locke, 74, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Shelby, NC at her residence peacefully amongst family. She was born May 21, 1946 in Gastonia, NC to the late Warren Harding DuVant Sr. and Ruth Wilson DuVant.
Services are as follows: Viewing - Wednesday June 10, 2020 at House of Rosadale from 3-7pm. Funeral - Thursday, June 11, 2020 Rosadale Chapel at 11am. Interment- Hollywood Cemetery.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.
