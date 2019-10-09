Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Nichols Obituary
BELMONT - Ruby Saunders Nichols, 98, passed away October 7, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late John Carson Saunders and Florence Clemmer Saunders and wife to the late Grayson A. Nichols.

Ruby was a member of East Baptist Church, Gastonia and an avid football fan. Ruby loved her family unconditional and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include; daughter, Vivian Farmer; brothers, Joe C. Saunders, James Lewis Saunders and wife, Dot, Robert E. Saunders and wife, Betty; special niece, Julia Armstrong numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.

Graveside Service will be 11:00am, Friday, October 11, 2019 Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Joe Lawing officiating.

Memorials may be sent to Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mt. Holly Rd., Stanley, NC 28164.

Condolences may be sent to www. mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Nichols family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now