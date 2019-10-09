|
BELMONT - Ruby Saunders Nichols, 98, passed away October 7, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late John Carson Saunders and Florence Clemmer Saunders and wife to the late Grayson A. Nichols.
Ruby was a member of East Baptist Church, Gastonia and an avid football fan. Ruby loved her family unconditional and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include; daughter, Vivian Farmer; brothers, Joe C. Saunders, James Lewis Saunders and wife, Dot, Robert E. Saunders and wife, Betty; special niece, Julia Armstrong numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.
Graveside Service will be 11:00am, Friday, October 11, 2019 Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Joe Lawing officiating.
Memorials may be sent to Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mt. Holly Rd., Stanley, NC 28164.
Memorials may be sent to Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mt. Holly Rd., Stanley, NC 28164.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019