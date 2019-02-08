Home

Evangel Assembly Of God
625 Neal Hawkins Rd
Gastonia, NC 28056
(704) 867-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evangel Assembly of God
625 Neal Hawkins Road
Gastonia, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Evangel Assembly of God
625 Neal Hawkins Road
Gastonia, NC
RANLO - Ruby Worthy Norris, 76, passed away February 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born June 8, 1942, the daughter of the late George "Dan" Hollifield and Sue Calloway Hollifield.

Left to cherish Ruby's memories are her daughters, Marie Masters and husband Bobby, Kim Sterling and husband Pat; sons, Dan Worthy, Billy Worthy and fiancée Kim, Tony Worthy and wife Nicole; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Worthy.

A memorial service will be held 2 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Evangel Assembly of God, 625 Neal Hawkins Road, Gastonia, NC, officiated by Pastors Rufus Johnson and James Alexander.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County – 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
