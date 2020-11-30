GASTONIA- Ruby Neely Setzer, 88, passed away on November 28, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
A native of Cherokee County, she was daughter of the late John Patrick and Grace Henard Neely.
She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church and the Sonshine Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Revs. Mike Criswell and David MacEachern officiating. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday at McLean Funeral Directors.
Survivors include her son, Michael Setzer and wife, Robin of Lowell; daughter, Debbie Caldwell and husband Steve of Lowell; grandchildren, Heather Wilson, Aaron Caldwell, and Brian Caldwell; great grandchildren, Jonathan Caldwell, Daisy Shelton, Jaxon Wilson, and Ivy Wilson; special niece, Phyllis Sarvis and numerous other nieces and nephews; loving and caring neighbors, Floyd and Brenda Barnette, Edna Watson and Vickie Whitaker; and her dog, Brodie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyce Dixon Setzer; grandson, Ray Bridges; brothers, James and J.P. Neely; sisters, Hazel Dedmond and Mildred Wilson.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Setzer Family.