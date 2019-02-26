|
CROUSE - Ruby Bell Eller Smith, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 24, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with her loving daughter by her side.
She was a charter member of Sharon Free Will Baptist. She was a Godly loving woman and enjoyed working in her gardens and flowers.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Phyllis and husband Michael Cain.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Sharon Free Will Baptist Church
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019