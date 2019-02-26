Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Sharon Free Will Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Sharon Free Will Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Smith


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Smith Obituary
CROUSE - Ruby Bell Eller Smith, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 24, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with her loving daughter by her side.

She was a charter member of Sharon Free Will Baptist. She was a Godly loving woman and enjoyed working in her gardens and flowers.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Phyllis and husband Michael Cain.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Sharon Free Will Baptist Church

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now