Ruby Tanner

GASTONIA - Ruby Hullett Tanner passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 under Hospice Care at Alexandria Place.
She was born August 11, 1936, daughter of the late James Robert Hullett and Lura Hodge Hullett.
Ruby was an amazing homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was loved deeply by all who knew her. Among her many giftings were hospitality. She always freely served in multiple capacities on mission trips around the world with Men and Women of Action to build churches, medical facilities, schools and anyone who needed help, Ruby freely gave.
She will be greatly missed by beloved husband of 68 years, Charles Tanner; son, John Tanner and wife Denise; daughter, Teresa Tucker and husband Mark; grandchildren, Chris Tanner, Julie Haney, Jospeh Tucker and wife Sarah and David Tucker and wife Rachel; great-grandchildren, Chloe Haney, Lily Tucker, Leanna Burgess, Andrew Tucker, Sadie Tucker, Faith Tucker and soon to be born, Judah Tucker; bonus granddaughter, Hannah Eden; sister, Pat Hullett Hager and husband Don; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mary Glenn and Marlis Brown.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Garland Hullett, Odell Hullett, Marvin Hullett and Leroy "Boots" Hullett; and sisters, Hazel Hullett and Louise Hullett Presley.
A service of celebration will be held 7:00 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home church, Destiny Church - 3723 York Hwy, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.