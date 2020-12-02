1/1
Ruby Thomas
1924 - 2020
Ruby Janet Thomas, 95, of Gastonia, passed away on November 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 15, 1924 in Gaston County, NC to the late Lee Roy Ramsey and Ola Finch Ramsey.

Ruby was a member of Linwood Church of God in Gastonia, NC.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Thomas; and sons, Brannon Jr., Wayne, and Ernest Thomas.

Ruby is survived by her son, Terry Thomas; grandchildren, Donna Thomas (Jeff Vandall) and Ricky Thomas (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Breckyn Thomas, Charles Moore Jr., Nikki Moore, and Jeffrey Vandall Jr.; and special friend, Zain Johnson.

A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Sam Barnette, will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Armstrong Cemetery in Gastonia.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
