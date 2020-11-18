1/1
Russell Ramsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Russell "Rusty" Ramsey, 61, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Caromont Health in Gastonia. A native of Mecklenburg County, he is the son of Maxine Davis Ramsey of Kings Mountain and the late Woodrow Ramsey. Rusty loved to ride his Harley Davison. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Ramsey. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Betty Whitesides Ramsey of the home; daughters, Misty Ramsey of Kings Mountain and Ashley Burdette and husband Jamie of Bessemer City; brother, Rick Ramsey of Kure Beach; grandchildren, Jayden, Adalyn and Mason Burdette; and a close nephew, Mickey Ramsey of Kings Mountain. The family will receive friends 1-5pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the family home, located at 4514 Sandycrest Court, Kings Mountain. The family asks that face mask be worn while attending.

Aquamation Services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
the family home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved