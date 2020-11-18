KINGS MOUNTAIN - Russell "Rusty" Ramsey, 61, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Caromont Health in Gastonia. A native of Mecklenburg County, he is the son of Maxine Davis Ramsey of Kings Mountain and the late Woodrow Ramsey. Rusty loved to ride his Harley Davison. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Ramsey. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Betty Whitesides Ramsey of the home; daughters, Misty Ramsey of Kings Mountain and Ashley Burdette and husband Jamie of Bessemer City; brother, Rick Ramsey of Kure Beach; grandchildren, Jayden, Adalyn and Mason Burdette; and a close nephew, Mickey Ramsey of Kings Mountain. The family will receive friends 1-5pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the family home, located at 4514 Sandycrest Court, Kings Mountain. The family asks that face mask be worn while attending.
Aquamation Services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com