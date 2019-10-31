Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Puett United Methodist Church
Resources
Russell Wyont Obituary
DALLAS- David "Russell" Wyont, 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in Gaston County to the late David Lee and Ruth Wyont.
Russell was born and raised in Gaston County and was a member of Puett United Methodist Church. He was employed by M.A. Rhyne and Sons Dairy for many years, then he owned and operated Russell's Janitorial Service.
He was preceded in death by his sister Louise Marshall and husband Ronald
Left to cherish his memories are his wife and best friend of 66 years Bobbie Wyont; daughters Karen Wyont Sellers and husband Michael of Fairview; Deborah Wyont of Gastonia; grandchildren Whitney Sellers Jacobs (Andrew), and Meredith Sellers Crisp (Joshua); great-grandchildren Jude and Asa Crisp.
Russell's memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Puett United Methodist Church with Revs. Jim Tate and Wade Childers officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm prior to the service at the church in the Family Life Center.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Puett United Methodist Church, 3009 Puett's Chapel Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
