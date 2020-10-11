1/1
Rusty Carpenter
1955 - 2020
Gastonia – Robert Russell "Rusty" Carpenter passed away on October 7, 2020 at Atrium Health Medical Center - Charlotte surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Gaston County on December 19, 1955 to Nancy Baucom Carpenter and the late Joe Leonard Carpenter.
Rusty was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force with over 20 years of service. He was an Air Traffic Control Craftsman. Rusty also worked for the United States Postal Service.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 42 years, Teruyo Kawagoe Carpenter; his mother, Nancy Baucom Carpenter; his children, Robin Carpenter, Wendy Carpenter Mauldin and her daughter, Haley; his brother, David (Cindy) Carpenter, and sister, Cindy (Rodney) Self; his nieces, Lauren, Chastity and Shannon; great niece, Merissa; mother-in-law Yoko Kawagoe.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday, October
12th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Military Honors provided by the United States Air Force and Gaston County Honor Guard.
Interment will be at Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Gaston County,
306 South Columbia Street, Gastonia, NC 28054
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
