Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendly Chapel Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Friendly Chapel Baptist Church
6815 NC 150
Maiden, NC
Ruth Abernathy Fraley

Ruth Abernathy Fraley Obituary
Ruth Abernathy Fraley, 90, of Iron Station, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Major and Myrtle McAlister Abernathy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Calvin Fraley, Sr. and a grandson Steven. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Jim Fraley and his wife Debbie, Larry Fraley, Betty Winkler and her husband Ben, and Randy Fraley; grandchildren Adrienne Fletcher, David Fraley, Chris Fraley, Sara Herbert, and Charlie Winkler; five siblings Harold Abernathy, Martha Owenby, Frank Abernathy and his wife Linda, Wayne Abernathy, and Pansy Jonas and her husband Bud; and two sisters-in-law Martha Caldwell and Charlotte Beheler. A service to celebrate her life will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, 6815 NC 150 in Maiden. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 19, 2019
