Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Baxter


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Ruth Baxter Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Ruth Hampton Baxter, age 82, of Guy Heavner Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Staton officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ruth was born May 9, 1936, in Madison County, to the late Bulow Molten "Molt" Hampton and Lela Jane English Hampton.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Elliott Baxter. She was the owner of Flowers by Ruth for over 50 years.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Stanley, and wife Ann, and James Baxter, and wife Denise, all of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Steven Baxter, and wife Johnna, of Lincolnton, Larry Stanley II, of Lincolnton, James Baxter, II, and wife Brittany, of Troy, VA; two sisters, Anne Porter and Dean Medford; and five great-grandchildren.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Baxter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.