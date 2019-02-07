|
LINCOLNTON - Ruth Hampton Baxter, age 82, of Guy Heavner Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Staton officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ruth was born May 9, 1936, in Madison County, to the late Bulow Molten "Molt" Hampton and Lela Jane English Hampton.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Elliott Baxter. She was the owner of Flowers by Ruth for over 50 years.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Stanley, and wife Ann, and James Baxter, and wife Denise, all of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Steven Baxter, and wife Johnna, of Lincolnton, Larry Stanley II, of Lincolnton, James Baxter, II, and wife Brittany, of Troy, VA; two sisters, Anne Porter and Dean Medford; and five great-grandchildren.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Baxter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019