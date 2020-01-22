|
|
Ruth Edith Burns age 88, passed away peacefully January 19, 2020.
She was born August 16th, 1931 in Holton, Kansas. She was married her longtime love, retired chief warrant officer James V. Burns, who preceded her as well as their son Alan.
Ruth is survived by 2 daughter, 2 sons and her loving cat Frode. As well she has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many other family members that she has loved and touched deeply.
She worked many years as owner of Ruth Taylor shop. She was a leader and first time female pioneer in Columbus Little League as a president and district administrator. She touches thousands of children's and families lives through her 35 years of service.
We will celebrate her life Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, at St. Marks Episcopal Church, Gastonia, NC. She will be buried at Fort Mitchell, AL at a date to be determined.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020