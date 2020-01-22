Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Charlotte,Inc.
320 W. Carson Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 333-0101
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Burns Obituary
Ruth Edith Burns age 88, passed away peacefully January 19, 2020.

She was born August 16th, 1931 in Holton, Kansas. She was married her longtime love, retired chief warrant officer James V. Burns, who preceded her as well as their son Alan.

Ruth is survived by 2 daughter, 2 sons and her loving cat Frode. As well she has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many other family members that she has loved and touched deeply.

She worked many years as owner of Ruth Taylor shop. She was a leader and first time female pioneer in Columbus Little League as a president and district administrator. She touches thousands of children's and families lives through her 35 years of service.

We will celebrate her life Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, at St. Marks Episcopal Church, Gastonia, NC. She will be buried at Fort Mitchell, AL at a date to be determined.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -