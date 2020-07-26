1/1
Ruth Carroll Ballard
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
DALLAS - Ruth Carroll Ballard 76 transitioned to Heaven on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with her husband and children by her side.
Ruth was born October 7, 1943 to the late Thomas & Myrtle Carroll. Ruth was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Ruth loved her family and they will miss her greatly.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Tommy Carroll, Vernon Carroll, and Charles Carroll.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Glenn Ballard of the home, her daughters Glenda (Kevin) Crowell of Bessemer City, and Karen (David) McSwain of Lincolnton; three grandchildren Danielle (Jameathan) Williams, Joshua McSwain, and Lydia McSwain; three great grandchildren Laina, Dalton, and Harper Williams; her sister Betty Reep; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 10 am Monday at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Dallas NC
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 3255 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034.
The family would like to thank the staff at Caromont Regional Medical Center as well as Belaire Health Care Center for the care given to Mrs. Ballard.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC is serving the Ballard family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Barney Huddleston
Classmate
July 25, 2020
Glen, Glenda and Karen. Know that I'm thinking of you guys and talking to the Father for you all. Many many memories of our families together. 2 Corinthians 5:1
Kelly Williamson-Shears
Family Friend
