BELMONT - Ruth Mae Hagans Clinton, 85, passed away May 23, 2019 at her home. She is the daughter of the late John Hagans and Nannie Ingles Hagans and wife to the late Ronnie Clinton. She resided with her niece, Beth and her husband, Kevin and their son, Jeremiah.
Ruth was a member of the Community Christian Fellowship Church and The Belmont Gadabouts. She attended Gaston County Daycare Center. Ruth loved her church, traveling and eating good food. Her favorite quote was "I'm blessed and highly favored."
She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Ronnie Clinton and wife, Debbie, David Clinton; daughter, Ethel Clinton; sister, Minnie Whistnant; 12 Grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lynn; 5 brothers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00pm, Sunday, May 26, 2019 The Bumgardner Chapel with Pastor Roger Grassfield officiating.
Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Clover, SC.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Clinton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2019