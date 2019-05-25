Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Bumgardner Chapel
Service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
The Bumgardner Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Clinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Clinton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Clinton Obituary
BELMONT - Ruth Mae Hagans Clinton, 85, passed away May 23, 2019 at her home. She is the daughter of the late John Hagans and Nannie Ingles Hagans and wife to the late Ronnie Clinton. She resided with her niece, Beth and her husband, Kevin and their son, Jeremiah.

Ruth was a member of the Community Christian Fellowship Church and The Belmont Gadabouts. She attended Gaston County Daycare Center. Ruth loved her church, traveling and eating good food. Her favorite quote was "I'm blessed and highly favored."

She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Ronnie Clinton and wife, Debbie, David Clinton; daughter, Ethel Clinton; sister, Minnie Whistnant; 12 Grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lynn; 5 brothers.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00pm, Sunday, May 26, 2019 The Bumgardner Chapel with Pastor Roger Grassfield officiating.

Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Clover, SC.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Clinton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now