Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-3015
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Highland United Methodist Church
1020 12th St. Pl., NE
Hickory, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Highland United Methodist Church
1020 12th St. Pl., NE
Hickory, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Cook


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Cook Obituary
Ruth Juanita Wright Cook, 84, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Trinity Ridge.

Born December 18, 1934 in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Bonnie and Edna Wright.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Lee Cook and a sister, Linda Wright.

Mrs. Cook is survived by her sons: Ronald Cook and wife Patty of Morganton, Todd Cook and wife Jennifer of Hickory; three sisters: Jane (Tommy) Willis, Cloe (Duke) Hovis and Betty Black; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Highland United Methodist Church with the Pastor Roy Miller officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th St. Pl., NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Ruth W. Cook and on-line condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now