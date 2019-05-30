|
|
Ruth Juanita Wright Cook, 84, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Trinity Ridge.
Born December 18, 1934 in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Bonnie and Edna Wright.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Lee Cook and a sister, Linda Wright.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her sons: Ronald Cook and wife Patty of Morganton, Todd Cook and wife Jennifer of Hickory; three sisters: Jane (Tommy) Willis, Cloe (Duke) Hovis and Betty Black; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Highland United Methodist Church with the Pastor Roy Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th St. Pl., NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Ruth W. Cook and on-line condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019