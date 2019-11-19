Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Ruth Foreman


1942 - 2019
Ruth Foreman Obituary
GASTONIA- Ruth Wallace Foreman, 77, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Robin Johnson House, Dallas. She was born on August 11, 1942 in Gaston County to the late David Reid Wallace, Sr. and Ida Willard Wallace.
She is preceded in death by her husband Shannon "Rock" Foreman; sister Jean Templeton and brother David "Sonny" Wallace, Jr.; her beloved pet Patrick.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Caren Wells and Kevette of Calypso, NC, Johnny Deaton and Kristy of Bessemer City and Jenny Craft and Carroll of Gastonia; sister Jenny Cooke of Murrells Inlet, SC; brother John Wallace of Lakeland, Fl.; grandson Alston Deaton of Bessemer City; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Her family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
