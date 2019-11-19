|
GASTONIA- Ruth Wallace Foreman, 77, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Robin Johnson House, Dallas. She was born on August 11, 1942 in Gaston County to the late David Reid Wallace, Sr. and Ida Willard Wallace.
She is preceded in death by her husband Shannon "Rock" Foreman; sister Jean Templeton and brother David "Sonny" Wallace, Jr.; her beloved pet Patrick.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Caren Wells and Kevette of Calypso, NC, Johnny Deaton and Kristy of Bessemer City and Jenny Craft and Carroll of Gastonia; sister Jenny Cooke of Murrells Inlet, SC; brother John Wallace of Lakeland, Fl.; grandson Alston Deaton of Bessemer City; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Her family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019