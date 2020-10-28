MOUNT HOLLY- Ruth Geraldine Goodson Cline, 87 passed away on October 27, 2020. She was born in Lincoln County and was the daughter of the late David Atwell and Blanche Robinson Goodson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two sisters, Thelma Goodson Stroupe (Shaylor), and Mary Goodson Hipp (Bill); a brother in law, Harold Hilderbran.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Joseph Gordon Cline; sons, Joe Alan Cline (Marie) and Randy Gerald Cline (Karen); a sister, Elsie Hilderbran, as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store