Ruth Geraldine (Goodson) Cline
MOUNT HOLLY- Ruth Geraldine Goodson Cline, 87 passed away on October 27, 2020. She was born in Lincoln County and was the daughter of the late David Atwell and Blanche Robinson Goodson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two sisters, Thelma Goodson Stroupe (Shaylor), and Mary Goodson Hipp (Bill); a brother in law, Harold Hilderbran.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Joseph Gordon Cline; sons, Joe Alan Cline (Marie) and Randy Gerald Cline (Karen); a sister, Elsie Hilderbran, as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
