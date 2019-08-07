Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
2021 Garland Ave
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Haney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Haney


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Haney Obituary
GASTONIA - Ruth Haynes Haney, 85, passed away on August 4, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born June 8, 1934, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Oscar and Elizabeth Haynes.

She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Gastonia.

Ruth loved her family and never had a harsh word to say about anyone.

She worked as a professional seamstress for many years and loved being a homemaker.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2021 Garland Ave. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Douglas Cooper.

The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.

Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Jill Coy, Jan Haney, June Hunnicutt and husband, Mark, Joy Johnson and husband, Billy; grandchildren, Rob Coy, Zeke Watkins (Stephanie), Daniel Lopp (Kayla), Sarah and Sawyer Hunnicutt, Adam Hannah, Jonathan Hannah (Shelby), Jessica Fletcher (Tyler) ; great-grandchildren, Luke and Olivia Watkins, Maverick Lopp, Kate and Isaac Hannah, Zadie Fletcher.

In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jewel "Slim" Haney; grandson, Taylor Hannah; sisters, Helen Gray, Ruby McDaniel.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now