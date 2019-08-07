|
|
GASTONIA - Ruth Haynes Haney, 85, passed away on August 4, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born June 8, 1934, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Oscar and Elizabeth Haynes.
She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Gastonia.
Ruth loved her family and never had a harsh word to say about anyone.
She worked as a professional seamstress for many years and loved being a homemaker.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2021 Garland Ave. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Douglas Cooper.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Jill Coy, Jan Haney, June Hunnicutt and husband, Mark, Joy Johnson and husband, Billy; grandchildren, Rob Coy, Zeke Watkins (Stephanie), Daniel Lopp (Kayla), Sarah and Sawyer Hunnicutt, Adam Hannah, Jonathan Hannah (Shelby), Jessica Fletcher (Tyler) ; great-grandchildren, Luke and Olivia Watkins, Maverick Lopp, Kate and Isaac Hannah, Zadie Fletcher.
In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jewel "Slim" Haney; grandson, Taylor Hannah; sisters, Helen Gray, Ruby McDaniel.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019