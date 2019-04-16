|
GASTONIA - Ruth Dellinger High, 79, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born, March 28, 1940, daughter of the late Clyde Dellinger and Florence Watts Dellinger.
Ruth was a member at the 1St Wesleyan Church of Bessemer City for 36 years and worked in the church nursery. She was a native of Gaston County. Ruth was an avid birdwatcher, reader, and loved to travel with Don. She was a surgical tech with 26 years of service at the Garrison General Hospital and Gaston Memorial Hospital, loved and adored by all she worked with.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Dellinger.
She is survived by her husband, Don High of 56 years; son, Greg High and wife Julia; daughter, Kim High Barker and husband Patrick; and grandchild, Alexandra Barker. Above all else she loved her family.
A celebration of life officiated by Rev. Wes Brown, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the 1st Wesleyan Church of Bessemer City - 510 E Alabama Ave, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019