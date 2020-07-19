1932 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY- Ruth McGee, 88, formally of Sharon, SC passed away on July 16th at her residence.
She was born June 18, 1932 in Cross Anchor, SC to the late Claude and Docie McAbee Barnette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Thomas Wallace McGee; sons, Lewis and Tommy McGee and daughters, Darlene and Lois McGee; and by her brothers, James, Paul, Lewis and Fred Barnette.
Ruth is survived by her children, Susan Kirksey (Ricky); Martha Smith (Mike); Rosanne Whitlow; Terry McGee (Melissa); and Jimmy McGee (Shirley) and special daughter, Donna McGee; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and seven great, great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 25th at In Christ Ministries, 409 East Virginia Avenue, Bessemer City, NC with Pastor Bill Wilson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 and/ or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 318, Memphis, TN 38101 www.stjude.org
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.