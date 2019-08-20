Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh Advent Christian Church
3601 Sikes Mill Road
Monroe, NC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Shiloh Advent Christian Church Cemetery
Ruth Piper


1932 - 2019
Ruth Piper Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth Baucom Piper, 87, of Kings Mountain, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Testa Hospice House.

Ruth was born February 16, 1932 in Midland to the late Ernest and Laura Edna Efird. She was also preceded in death by first husband, Harold Lee Baucom; sisters, Estelle Burris and Eleanor Hopkins; brothers, Charles Efird and Lawrence Efird.

Ruth loved the Lord. She was a member of Shiloh Advent Christian Church and she loved going to the GoodTimers Club. Ruth enjoyed working in her yard, cooking for others and traveling, but most of all, she dearly loved her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Maw Maw Piper will be forever loved.

Survivors include husband, John Floyd Piper, Jr.; daughter, Sheila (Sherrill) Morton; son, Dennis (Sandra) Baucom; daughter, Donna Swafford (Jack Stringfellow); son, Mark (Roxanne) Baucom; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 2:00 pm at Shiloh Advent Christian Church, 3601 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, officiated by Rev. Daniel McGee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank New Buffalo Baptist Church in Grover and the staff of Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County or Shiloh Advent Christian Church.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Piper family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
