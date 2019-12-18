Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
2200 Auten Road
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
2200 Auten Road
Gastonia, NC
Ruth Smith


1921 - 2019
Ruth Smith Obituary
GASTONIA - Ruth Hope Bradley Smith, 98, passed away on December 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on May 15, 1921, a native of Gaston County the daughter of the late Liller Bradley.

A funeral service will be held 12 pm on Thursday at Grace Baptist Church 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.

The family will receive friends 11 am to 12 pm prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
