Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
South Gastonia Church of God
310 Carolina Ave
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
South Gastonia Church of God
310 Carolina Ave,
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Stamey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth "Jennie" (Penley) Stamey


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth "Jennie" (Penley) Stamey Obituary
Ruth "Jennie" Penley Stamey, 64, of Belmont, passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born, April 5, 1955 a native of Gaston County, daughter of Patricia Ann Bagwell Hudspeth and the late Richard Penley.
Jennie loved her family and will be greatly missed and loved. She loved planting flowers, laying by the pool and her 2 special fur babies, Callie and Baby.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ray "Doug" Stamey, married over 40 years; daughters, Leslie Ann Stamey and Wendy Danyelle Stamey; brothers, Ron, Buster and Danny Penley; and sister, Chris Robinette.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastors Bobby Gilley and Joe Heffner, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at South Gastonia Church of God - 310 Carolina Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now