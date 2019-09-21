|
|
Ruth "Jennie" Penley Stamey, 64, of Belmont, passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born, April 5, 1955 a native of Gaston County, daughter of Patricia Ann Bagwell Hudspeth and the late Richard Penley.
Jennie loved her family and will be greatly missed and loved. She loved planting flowers, laying by the pool and her 2 special fur babies, Callie and Baby.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ray "Doug" Stamey, married over 40 years; daughters, Leslie Ann Stamey and Wendy Danyelle Stamey; brothers, Ron, Buster and Danny Penley; and sister, Chris Robinette.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastors Bobby Gilley and Joe Heffner, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at South Gastonia Church of God - 310 Carolina Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019