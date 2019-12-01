|
GASTONIA, NC- On November 29, 2019 Betty "Ruth" Stowe was welcomed into God's heavenly home.
Ruth grew up in Cramerton, NC and lived her life in the community of New Hope. She retired from Homelite in 1991, enjoyed working in her yard, reading and was an excellent seamstress. She served her church, New Hope Presbyterian, for seventy years and was awarded the Presbyterian Women's Lifetime service award in 2018.
Her 90 years allowed her to love and be loved by many. 64 years of marriage to the late J.B. Stowe, Jr. gave her the family home life she cherished. Ruth and J.B. embraced family and committed their whole hearts to ensuring their family grew up in a loving home with timeless memories. Ruth was happiest when surrounded by family.
Ruth leaves to cherish and remember a life well lived and loved her two daughters, Patti Stowe (Chip DeLamater), Sherri Leaphart (Wade); grandsons, John (Sallie), Patrick (Ashley) Faulkner, Lincoln Willis; great-grandchildren, Josie, Bryce, Harvey and Jake Faulkner; sister, Judy (Robert) Moses; sister-in-law, Doris Stowe; and a niece, four nephews and a great niece and nephew.
Gone before are her parents, Jim and Flossie Cannon; brothers, Harold and Bob Cannon.
The family would like to acknowledge those who provided tender loving care to Ruth over the past year; the staffs of Visiting Angels, Carillon of Cramer Mtn, Gaston Hospice and many friends and family.
Family and friends of Ruth are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at New Hope Presbyterian Church. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 PM in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Chris Vogado will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The Stowe family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4357 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28056 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Stowe family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019