Ruthie Pasour, 76, of Dallas, passed away February 28, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born June 22, 1943 in Lake County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Earl and Gloria Roland.
Ruthie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dallas, NC where she was a Sunday school teacher and youth leader. She loved her family and loved to garden.
She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Jimmy Pasour; daughters, Tammy Medlock and husband, David and Tina Phillips and fiancée, Matt Smith; sister, Rachelle Dean and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Kelsey and Ben Queen, Tyler Medlock and fiancée, Emily Morris, Clay Medlock, Cori Phillips, Carli Phillips, and Will Phillips; great-grandchild, Reagan Queen; and special cousins, Penny and Jeff Mayer.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas, NC at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with Pastor John H. Spencer officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC 28034 or to Best Buddies of North Carolina, 10020 Monroe Road, Suite 210, Matthews, NC 28105.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020