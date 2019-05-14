|
MOUNT HOLLY - Sadie Harstin Barker, 94, born on Christmas day 1924, departed this life on Mother's Day 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late George W. and Gladys Clark Harstin. She and her husband, Rev. Johnnie Barker, founded the Mount Holly Family Worship Center in 1962.
The family will receive friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday May 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. Her funeral will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday May 16 at the Mount Holly Family Worship Center with Reverend Gerald Taylor officiating. Interment will follow the service in Hillcrest Gardens.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2019