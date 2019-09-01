|
|
IRON STATION- Safarah (Faye) Elizabeth Bumgarner Bynum, 86, passed peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 and is resting with her Lord and Savior. Born December 3, 1932, in Spencer Mountain, NC to Edgar Ross Bumgarner and Jonnie May Flowers Bumgarner. After Jonnie May's passing, she was raised by her father and step-mother Ruby Caldwell Bumgarner.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Hoyt Pinkney Bynum; 3 children, Steven Pinkney Bynum (Natalie) of Charlotte, Pete Bynum (Gail) of Iron Station, Melinda Bynum Bumgarner (Emmitt) of Maiden; 8 grandchildren, Summer, Joshua, Calah, Emilee, Aubrey, Zachary, Karly, Will; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 brother Jim Bumgarner (Jane) of Stanley.
Preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings: Tom Bumgarner, Joe Bumgarner, Sandra Bumgarner Tate. She loved family and singing in the church choir. She had many fond memories and stories from Spencer Mountain where she grew up.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bynum will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Alexis Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092 or (). Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Bynum family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019