CHERRYVILLE - Salathiel D. "Sonny" Beam, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Sonny was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 7, 1944 a son of the late Lee Roy Beam and Madeline Dellinger Beam. He was owner and general contractor for S.D. Beam House Builders in Cherryville and was also a farmer and ran Sonny's Farm Fresh Produce. Sonny was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville.
He is survived by his son, Lee R. Beam of Cherryville.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ken Gibson officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Beam.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019