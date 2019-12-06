Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Salathiel Beam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salathiel Beam


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salathiel Beam Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Salathiel D. "Sonny" Beam, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Sonny was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 7, 1944 a son of the late Lee Roy Beam and Madeline Dellinger Beam. He was owner and general contractor for S.D. Beam House Builders in Cherryville and was also a farmer and ran Sonny's Farm Fresh Produce. Sonny was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville.
He is survived by his son, Lee R. Beam of Cherryville.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ken Gibson officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Beam.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salathiel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -