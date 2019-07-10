|
|
GASTONIA - Sallie Noblett Herron, 81, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Accordius Health, Gastonia.
She was born September 5, 1937 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Foster Asbury Noblett and Pearl Florence Bradley.
Sallie loved to cook, her family and the holidays. She was a native of Gaston County.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Steve and Frank Noblett.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Herron, married over 35 years; daughters, Ronda Massey Davenport (Don), Annette Massey, Anna Massey Price (Tim) and Billie Jo Massey; brother, Jim Noblett Sr.; sister, Nancy Kimsey; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service officiated by Rev. Steve Bynum will be held 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 10, 2019