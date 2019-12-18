Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bratton Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Clover First Freewill Baptist Church of Clover
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Lemmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Lemmons


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Lemmons Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Sally Jenkins Lemmons, 83, of Clover, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Clover First Freewill Baptist Church of Clover with Rev. Marvin Carson and Rev. Keith Carson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.

Sally was born on April 12, 1936 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Junis A. Jenkins and Viola Sutton Jenkins. She was a charter member of Gloryland Freewill Baptist Church for 19 years.

Sally was a devoted wife of 66 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Phil Lemmons, son, Ricky Lemmons (Callie), daughters, Cathy Burns (Marty), Kimberly Lemmons (Dale), Angela Good (Richard), sister, Helen Bradham, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her baby son, Phillip Marvin Lemmons, sister, Mildred Sexton, brothers, Kenneth Jenkins, Ernest Jenkins, and Jeff Jenkins.

In memory of Sally Lemmons, memorials may be made to Clover First Freewill Baptist Church of Clover, 307 Valley Ave., Clover, SC 29710.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Lemmons family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -