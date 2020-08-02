CHERRYVILLE- Sammy Lee "Sam" Beam, age 73 of Delview Rd. passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Atrium Health – Lincoln. He was born February 20, 1947 in Homestead, Florida. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. Sam was one of the founders and former owner of The Great Outdoors. He was a registered nurse and former nursing home administrator. Sam was also a licensed contractor. He served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1980 – 1984 and served as legislative assistant to the Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1984 – 1988. He served as a member of the North Carolina Disciplinary Hearing Commission for the State Bar Association, former member of Gaston College Board of Trustees, and served on the City of Cherryville Planning and Zoning Board for over 25 years and City of Cherryville Board of Adjustments. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Sam also loved to go hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth McGinnis Beam; brothers, Chranson Beam (Peggy), Warren "Buddy" Beam, and Byran Beam, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Martha McSwain Beam; daughters, Tonya Beam Miller (Michael), Alpharetta, GA, Doree Beam Davis (Rodney), Cary, NC, and Loree Beam McCurry (Mark), Mooresville, NC; sons, David Hendrick (Brittany) and Daniel Hendrick (Cassie), all of Cherryville; sisters-in-law, Florence and Kay Beam, Margaret Sigmon (Richard), and Phyllis McSwain; brothers-in-law, A.L. McSwain (Shirley); grandchildren, Abbey, Madelyn, and Lilly Miller, Brock and Cole Davis, Matthew and Ruthie McCurry, Logan and Cade Hendrick, and Morgan and Hattie Jane Hendrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service, officiated by Reverend Carol Ann Hoard, will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Sam Beam will lie-in-state Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. The family will not be present during this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future as pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 112 Mt. Zion Baptist Church Road, Cherryville, NC 28021.
