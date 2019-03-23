|
BESSEMER CITY - Sam Davis, 81, died peacefully at home March 22, 2019.
Sam was born in Moorehead, Kentucky, son of the late William and Queenie Howard Davis.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, and two sisters. He was a member of South Gastonia Church of God.
Sam is survived by his loving wife, Lillian Currence Davis, son, Markus Aaron Davis and wife Kim, daughters, Merilu Annette Keenum and husband Steve, Marcie Angel Wright and husband Paul, Rebecca Harris and husband Jack, Vera Mahaffey, Donna Cope, Susan Cope, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019 at South Gastonia Church of God with Dr. Bobby L. Gilley and Rev. Sam Barnette officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 12:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolence messages made be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Davis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019