BESSEMER CITY - Samuel "Sam" Lee Kiser, 84, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, November 29, 2020. He was born in Gaston County to the late Dewey Lee and Anniebell Sain Kiser.
Sam was a devout Christian and loving father and grandfather. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He owned Kiser Nursery.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patsy Sellers Kiser, son Jeffrey Lee Kiser and sister Anna Lee Kiser.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter LuAnne Kiser Campbell; granddaughters Kristen Walls and husband Jamie, Amy Smith and husband Paul; grandson Travis Kiser and wife Elizabeth, Caleb Kiser and wife Brittany; great-grandchildren Jamie Lee and Tayler Walls, Paeton, Samuel, Shawn, Emberly, and David Smith, Wyatt Kiser; sisters Helen Bone, Betty Kienke, Judy Bullard (Paul), and Carolyn Guffey (Jimmy).
Sam will lie in state at Concord United Methodist Church from 1:00-2:00 pm Wednesday December 2, 2020.
His funeral service will be at 2:00 pm at Concord United Methodist Church with Pastor Van Spencer officiating.
Interment will follow in the Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.