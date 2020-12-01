1/1
Sam Kiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BESSEMER CITY - Samuel "Sam" Lee Kiser, 84, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, November 29, 2020. He was born in Gaston County to the late Dewey Lee and Anniebell Sain Kiser.

Sam was a devout Christian and loving father and grandfather. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He owned Kiser Nursery.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patsy Sellers Kiser, son Jeffrey Lee Kiser and sister Anna Lee Kiser.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter LuAnne Kiser Campbell; granddaughters Kristen Walls and husband Jamie, Amy Smith and husband Paul; grandson Travis Kiser and wife Elizabeth, Caleb Kiser and wife Brittany; great-grandchildren Jamie Lee and Tayler Walls, Paeton, Samuel, Shawn, Emberly, and David Smith, Wyatt Kiser; sisters Helen Bone, Betty Kienke, Judy Bullard (Paul), and Carolyn Guffey (Jimmy).

Sam will lie in state at Concord United Methodist Church from 1:00-2:00 pm Wednesday December 2, 2020.

His funeral service will be at 2:00 pm at Concord United Methodist Church with Pastor Van Spencer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved