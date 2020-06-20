Sam Mote
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Laura "Sam" Mote, 68, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Atrium Health in Kings Mountain.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Bessie Lovelace Green.

She was a member of Cornerstone Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pat Passmore. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jimmy Mote of Kings Mountain; sons, Jamey Mote and wife Tammy and Chris Mote, both of Kings Mountain; brothers, Ronnie Green and Larry Greene and wife JoAnn, both of Kings Mountain and Rev. Adam Green and wife Melinda of Grover; grandchildren, Michael Mote, Laura "Sissy" Mode, Samantha Mote and Christopher Mote; and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2pm, Monday, June 22, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel in Kings Mountain, with the Rev. John Freeman officiating.

Visitation will be held 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation in Kings Mountain

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
