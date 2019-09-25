|
YORK, S.C. - Sam Henry Zirkle, 86, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 peacefully at his home.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Haven Ministries in Clover, SC with Pastor Olivene Martin and Pastor Gary Adkins officiating.
Burial will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Sam was the son of the late Will Zirkle and Bertha Pennington Zirkle. In his youth, he worked on a horse ranch in Florida and served in the US Army in Korea. He retired from Rock Hill Printing and Finishing after more than 40 years of employment. He was a foster parent of 87 foster children for the state of South Carolina.
Sam is survived by his wife of 64 years, Annie Mae Dover Zirkle, daughters, Wanda Fincher (Bobby), Melissa Neelands (Johnny), Carrie Cales (Shaun), sons, Wayne Zirkle (Sheila), Larry Zirkle, Jacob Zirkle, brother, Johnny Zirkle, sisters, Elsie Ruff, Virgie Robins, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Damien Burns and Joshua Zirkle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Honor Guard Post 2889, PO Box 3616 Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Zirkle family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019