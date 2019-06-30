|
Lowell- Sammy Bruce Brafford, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Monday June 24th, 2019. Sam was born at home in Lowell on March 8th, 1944 to the late Edith (Messer) and Ronald Brafford.
Sam was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Professionally, he was an electrician in various textile mills. Sam was known as a hard worker with a devotion to his family.
Sam is preceded in death by his brother George Brafford.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jo Ann Dockery Brafford, Daughters; Angela Bartkus, Raechel Brafford, Jessica Beason (Randy), Samantha Garrett, Casey Brafford(Deon). Sons; Sammie "Chip" Davis, Scott Brafford, Sean Brafford (Haley). Eight grandchildren: Micah, Ragan, Piper, Austin, Alaric, Alexander, Arya and Mazelei.
A celebration of Sam's life will be officiated by Pastor Ben Francis at 2:00 PM on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia following a 12:30-2:00 PM receiving of friends. Burial will follow the services at Evergreen Memorial Park in Belmont.
Fond memories of Sam and condolences for the family can be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 30, 2019