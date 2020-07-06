Samuel Brewer

Samuel "Sam" Eric Brewer, 29, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born May 16, 1991, in Mecklenburg County.
Sam was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He was a member of New Buffalo Baptist Church, Grover and employed by KSM Castings, Shelby.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Taylor "Sha" Brewer; son, Nicholas Brewer; daughters, Karlee Brewer, Lillian Brewer, Gabriella Brewer; father and step-mother, Joe and Lori Brewer; mother and step-father, Angela and Wesley Crisp; grandparents, Wanda Candelaria, James Morgan; brothers, Joey Brewer and wife Hannah; step brother, Logan Bean; sisters, Amber Brewer, Emily Brewer, Leah Crisp; father in-law and mother in-law, Buddy and Tonya Richards; and nieces and nephews, Ellie, Kiley, Abigail, Oliver, Tyler, Parker and Kiser.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, 1:00 pm, at New Buffalo Baptist Church, 1010 Lavender Rd, Grover. Pastor Adam Green will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the home of Buddy and Tonya Richards.
Interment will be held at New Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery, Grover.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.